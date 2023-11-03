Stefanie Anne Trigstad: Passionate runner, Harry Potter fan, lover of breakfast cereal

Stefanie Anne Trigstad

Stefanie Anne Trigstad passed away unexpectedly on October 17, 2023. Stefanie grew up in Edmonds, WA, a town she adored. She was a passionate runner, Harry Potter fan, and a connoisseur of breakfast cereal. She will be dearly missed and loved forever.

Stefanie is survived by her two children, Devon and Jensen, who she loved infinitely; as well as her mother and step-father, father and step-mother, and brother and sister-in-law, and extended family.