STEM in Action student showcase at Mountlake Terrace HS April 26

Students will share and demonstrate their learning in science, technology, engineering and math during the Edmonds School District’s STEM in Action showcase, scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 26 at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Families will be able to participate in activities and demonstrations as local students display all they’ve learned in their STEM classes.

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W.