STEM program information night at MTHS Nov. 7

A Magnet STEM Program Information Night is set for Wednesday, Nov. 7, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School. Middle school families and students are invited to attend.

All families attending are strongly encouraged to register for the event at this registration form. Families can also register for the event upon arrival, but there may be lines, and to save you time, we strongly encourage to register for the Info Night at the web address above.

The event will begin in the MTHS Theater at 6:30 pm. Students and parents will hear about the STEM Program, and students will be invited to join in some great hands-on STEM activities. Lab tours will be offered later in the evening.

The MTHS Magnet STEM Program is an Edmonds School District “Choice Program” available to all students in the district. Interested 8th grade students and families will need to submit an online application to register for the STEM Program. The application will be available online Nov. 7 and will be due by Jan. 31, 2019.

For access to the application when it goes online, or for more information, see the MTHS Magnet STEM Program website.