Step aboard Lynnwood’s Interurban Trolley for an award-winning history lesson

Lynnwood residents and history enthusiasts are invited to step aboard a piece of local history next month and learn about the Seattle-Everett Interurban Railway.

“Before Light Rail; the Seattle-Everett Interurban Story, 1910-1939” presentations are scheduled for Saturday, May 3, at Heritage Park. The presentations are set to take place inside the restored Niles trolley car located at the park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood. Two sessions are available: one at 11 a.m. and another at 1 p.m.

The event is hosted by members of the Alderwood Manor Heritage Association, who won the esteemed Malstrom award in 2024 for a video series they produced on the trolley. This is one of several presentations on the matter hosted by the association each year.

Lynnwood City Historian Cheri Ryan and Kevin Stadler – co-authors of the book Images of Rail Seattle-Everett Interurban Railway – will conduct the presentations. The event is free and open to the public, and a lift is available for those needing assistance with the steps to enter the trolley car.

For more details, interested individuals can call 425-775-4694, email info@alderwood.org or visit the Alderwood Manor Heritage Association website.

History of the Interurban Trolley

The Seattle-Everett Interurban Railway was an early transportation link connecting Seattle and Everett through a 30-mile trolley line. Businessman Fred E. Sander oversaw construction of the trolly, which had a travel time goal of about an hour and 10 minutes. It ran for just under 30 years, from 1910 to 1939, and featured 26 stops along its 29-mile route.

The trolley had a major impact on Lynnwood’s history, feeding directly into what’s now known as the Alderwood Manor area. By the early 1920s, over a thousand people had bought land along the trolley line, drawn by the promise of farming life. Many took the trolley to the present-day Lynnwood area, making a living farming or raising poultry. The beginnings of Lynnwood as we know it today can be traced to the area’s prolific poultry industry in the early 1900s.

Amid the rise of the automobile industry in the 1920s, trolley service began to decline. The last Seattle-Everett Interurban trolley run occurred on Feb. 20, 1939.

After the line closed, the tracks were quickly removed and sold for scrap, according to the videos. The right-of-way was left behind, eventually becoming pedestrian trails and bike paths. Many of the trolley cars were scrapped or recycled. Some were repurposed, like the #55 car on display in Lynnwood’s Heritage Park today.

That car is one of the few surviving Niles cars from the line. Ryan, who is also president of the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association Museum, explained that after the line closed, Car #55 had various lives, including as a diner in Everett, a ticket booth for the Snoqualmie Railway Association, a storage container, and even as a prop for the show Twin Peaks. It was later found “rotting in a field outside of Snoqualmie, Washington,” one of the videos said.

Connecting with Lynnwood’s History

In 1993, the City of Lynnwood purchased Car #55 for $500 from the Puget Sound Railway Historical Association and brought it back for a complete restoration. Walt Shannon, the line’s last surviving motorman, provided extensive historical knowledge to guide the process, Ryan said. Restoration involved rebuilding the frame, removing dry rot, redoing the interior and exterior, finding and reupholstering seats from out of state, refinishing the wood flooring and paneling, and adding accurate details like lights and a bell.

Ryan said her family came to the area in 1928. She grew up here feeling a strong connection to the local history. “It’s always been part of my DNA,” she said.

She sees preserving and sharing history as crucial, stating, “it’s hard to know where you’re going if you don’t know where you came from.”

Her passion stems from a lifelong interest in history and a sense of community, as many early volunteers were family friends. Lynnwood’s history is unique compared to older neighboring cities, she said.

“I think because this area had such a rich history for so many years, I think it’s important to share that so people don’t just think it’s a city of strip malls and restaurants,” Ryan said. “That’s why I think now the city is moving forward and doing some great things to pull the community together.”

The decision to create the YouTube videos stemmed from wanting to share the trolley’s history more broadly, especially since people are “just fascinated by that trolley,” Ryan said.

The heritage association partnered with the city’s History and Heritage Board, using grant funds from the Snohomish County Historic Preservation Commission to create the videos.

Since Ryan co-authored a book on the rail line, she already had access to a wealth of information and photos about the trolley. Additionally, the authors had first-hand information from Jeannie Rogers, the daughter of Shannon, the last surviving trolley motorman.

The heritage association’s partnership with the city on the project helped them get in contact with a videographer and other resources to help production run smoothly. They worked with a local author to create the script, and residents helped with narration.

The Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association is always looking for volunteers who want to get involved with historic preservation, Ryan said. People can volunteer as hosts to welcome visitors to the superintendent’s cottage during open hours. They also need help with collections, which involves digitizing and cataloging photos and artifacts. Ryan described hosting as a “fun way to meet people,” as visitors often share their own stories or connections to the area.

The association continues to work on various projects, such as adding historical articles to their website and planning future videos or exhibits on topics like the demonstration farm or early homesteaders. They also actively engage with the community by hosting events such as History and Heritage Days and presenting programs outside the park walls.

Ryan said the mission of the heritage association and other historic preservation groups is not only to collect history, but to share it. She also emphasized the importance of oral history, especially since physical structures can’t always be preserved.

Ryan recommends residents visit the Heritage Park museum, open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The park is also open at any time for anyone who wants to take a look at some of the only existing structures from Lynnwood’s early days.

Those interested can find more information on the Alderwood Manor Heritage Association website, or on their Facebook page.

