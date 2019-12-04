Stephen Newby to be featured performer at second annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. tribute in Edmonds Jan. 20

Dr. Stephen Newby, a composer, conductor, gospel/jazz vocalist and pianist, will be the featured performer at the second annual tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday, Jan. 20 in Edmonds “Be the Light, Inspiring a Beloved Community in Song, Spoken Word and Dance” is set for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Edmonds Center for Arts.

The annual tribute to Dr. King was founded last year by Donnie Griffin, principal founder of the Lift Every Voice Legacy (LEVL). The event is produced in partnership with the Edmonds Center for the Arts. General admission tickets are $12; $5 for students; and $15 day of the event. Information and tickets are available through the ECA Box Office at 425-275-9595 or online at ec4arts.org.

A “Beloved Community – Morning Program” for children and families will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 20 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. Admission to the morning program is free and will include the Northside Step Team and Kaleidoscope Dance. Interactive art displays, coloring and reading spaces and other activities will spark imagination, discussion and community building.

Both morning and evening programs are designed “to inspire Dr. King’s vision of a Beloved Community – a local living environment free of hatred, injustice and poverty,” Griffin said.

Newby is a longtime professor of music at Seattle Pacific University, and his work in reconciliation compliments the program theme “Be the Light,” Griffin said. The Jan. 20 eventing program also includes returning performances by Barclay Shelton Dance Center and Price Arts Dance and Pacific Northwest gospel, R&B and jazz singer Josephine Howell .

“In this premier event, we seek to encourage, engage and inspire the audience through avenues of song, spoken word and dance to be caring citizens by loving our neighbors as ourselves and promoting a community standard free of hatred, injustice and poverty,” said Griffin. He said he plans to create a follow-up roster of those in attendance and others who wish to join the LEVL Network for ongoing educational activities and programs so they can stay engaged throughout the year.