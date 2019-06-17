Stephen Thoreson: Admired construction management professional, proud WSU grad

Stephen Donald Thoreson (66) passed away on 6-9-19 in Seattle after a serious illness.

He was a proud graduate of Washington State University and had close relationships with his many WSU and childhood friends. He dearly loved fishing, camping and golfing with family and friends. Other hobbies were gardening and building intricate model wooden boats. He was admired as a true professional in Construction Management.

Steve was a treasured member of a large family; the favorite “Uncle Steve” to his amazing nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his beloved Wife Candy McCarroll-Thoreson; Father Vern Thoreson (Mary); Sister Sue Thoreson Carmody (Jeff); Sean Quigley (Christie); Kevin Quigley (Suzanne); Erin Quigley (Andrew) & Tara Nelson-Sommerville (David).

Steve was predeceased by his Mother Mary Jane Farrell & Brother Bryan.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday July 14, 2:30 pm at Innis Arden Clubhouse, 1430 NW 188th St, Shoreline.

Feel free to wear WSU or your favorite team colors.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to www.wnpf.org Click on Give-Tribute Gifts, Add Steve’s name. (chosen for Ross Lake, his favorite place for fishing and fun).