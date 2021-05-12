Steve Willits to join the Everett AquaSox broadcast team

Steve Willits — a face and voice familiar to those who play, coach or watch high school sporting events in the Edmonds School District — will join the broadcast team for the Everett AquaSox this season.

Willits will broadcast play-by-play for the remaining 54 road games for the minor league baseball team beginning May 18 from Avista Stadium, when the Spokane Indians play host to the AquaSox. Lead broadcaster Pat Dillon will broadcast all 60 AquaSox home games. All games can be heard throughout the Puget Sound area on flagship station AM 1380 and FM 95.3, KRKO.

Willits will continue in his role as on-field emcee with the AquaSox during all home games.

A graduate of Mountlake Terrace High School and a lifelong resident of Snohomish County, Willits has extensive broadcast experience. Since September 2014, he’s been the co-host of Prep Sports Weekly, which airs each Monday on KRKO. He’s been the sideline reporter for basketball and football games on KRKO since 2015 and is the host of his own podcast.

Willits has also provided play-by-play commentary for baseball and many other sports over five sports networks including Sound Live Sports Network, which covers Edmonds School District Sports, and STSPN.com, which covers high school and college sports throughout Snohomish and King counties. He also hosted a video show, This Week in High School Sports, profiling high school athletes and coaches, which aired for three years on the My Neighborhood News Network YouTube Channel.

“The Everett Aqua Sox and KRKO have both become such an essential part of my life. The chance to represent both organizations in this capacity, in a community that has meant so much to me is an enormous thrill,” Willits said. “The fact that I will only be doing play-by-play for road games is the ideal situation for me.”

Willits will continue in his role as on-field emcee with the AquaSox during all home games.

“With the longer schedule in 2021, I thought the timing was right to look for a second broadcaster,” said AquaSox lead broadcaster Pat Dillon. “The best thing about the process is that we didn’t have to look very far. Steve is a pro and I know our fans will enjoy him on the radio.”

The AquaSox return to Funko Field on Wednesday, May 12 at 7:05 p.m. for their second game in the series against the Tri-City Dust Devils. Limited tickets are still available for Wednesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 13; purchase tickets by clicking here. Can’t make the game? Tune in by clicking here.