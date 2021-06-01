Steven Li named Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County executive director

Steven Li has been appointed new executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County.

Li has served as the president of the Habitat Snohomish Board of Directors since June of 2019, and arrives with experience as an architect, a realtor and a carpenter on construction crews in other Habitat affiliates.

“We are very excited to be moving forward in a new phase for our affiliate, and Steven is the perfect person to help us through this transition,” said Mary Rickel, the secretary on the Habitat Snohomish Board of Directors. “We’re ready to rapidly expand our ability to serve families and the community.”

Li has stepped down from his position as president of the Board of Directors. Jayme Larsen has been voted in as the new board president.

Li replaces outgoing Executive Director Roger Johnson, who has been with the organization since November 2017.

“The board would like to express our appreciation for Roger’s dedication and service to Habitat and its mission over the past few years.” said Cary Westerbeck, a member of the Habitat Snohomish Board of Directors. “We believe that Roger has played an integral part in the life of this organization and we wish him the very best as he moves on to his future endeavors.”

Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County, founded in 1991 as a 501(c)(3) public charity, is a local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. Habitat Snohomish is a volunteer-driven organization that partners directly with low-income families to build community while building and repairing homes. Habitat gives families the opportunity of homeownership through donated labor, materials and funding. This allows the nonprofit to provide affordable homes at an average of 40% of the low market housing price.

The organization has built 28 homes in Snohomish County since its founding and is currently working toward building a 24-unit multifamily neighborhood, Twin Creeks Village, in Everett. To learn more, visit habitatsnohomish.org.