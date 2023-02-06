Still no internet for Edmonds School District

Edmonds School District students and employees will face another day — at least — of no internet access when they return to class Monday.

In an email message to students, families and staff Sunday, the school district technology team said it worked all weekend and has “made good progress toward restoring internet services.”

While the internet will not be available Monday, “we expect to begin restoring access to key district online tools over the next several days,” the message said.

The district said it disabled its internet service on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to minimize potential harm from “suspicious activities” taking place within its network. The district reset all student and staff passwords as it launched its investigation Jan. 31. On Friday, Feb. 3, school district spokesperson Harmony Weinberg said there was no timeline for service restoration.