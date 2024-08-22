Still time for families to apply for SUN Bucks food benefits

More than 580,000 Washington children have already received nearly $69 million in food benefits this summer to help buy groceries through a new program called SUN Bucks. Children who did not qualify automatically may still be eligible and can apply until Aug. 31, 2024.

Since June 2024, the Department of Social and Health Services has partnered with the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction to distribute this new permanent, nationwide Summer EBT program to support children’s access to food during the summer months. SUN Bucks are a one-time payment of $120 per eligible child in each household, deposited onto dedicated SUN Bucks cards.

More than half a million children in Washington state were automatically eligible for SUN Bucks if they:

– Were enrolled at a school that offers the National School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program and qualified through a meal application or Family Income Survey; or

– Were age 8 – 18 and a member of a household that received benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Food Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or State-Funded Assistance during the 2023-24 school year.

Students who did not qualify automatically can apply by submitting a Summer EBT application. To qualify for SUN Bucks, these students must:

– Be enrolled at a school that participates in the NSLP or SBP, and

– Live in a household that meets NSLP Income Eligibility Guidelines for free or reduced-price meals.

The SUN Bucks application is available online in English and Spanish.

SUN Bucks benefits are in addition to other summer Child Nutrition Programs already offered. Families are encouraged to continue participating in congregate and grab-n-go meals as well as other summer food programs at their local schools and community locations, even if they receive SUN Bucks.

For questions about SUN Bucks benefits, call the SUN Bucks Contact Center at 833-543-3230 (TTY: 1-800-833-6348) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday–Friday (except observed holidays). Families can opt in for text messaging alerts about their child’s SUN Bucks status at textsunbucks.dshs.wa.gov.