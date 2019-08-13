Still time to sign up for Lynnwood University

There is still time to sign up to learn all about the City of Lynnwood through Lynnwood University beginning Thursday, Sept. 12.

Lynnwood University is a free, interactive five-week course offered to all residents. The goal of the course is to increase awareness about how local government works and to empower residents to better access city programs and services. Demonstrations, tours, lectures and hands-on activities will be presented by city staff, the mayor and city councilmembers.

Classes for the weekly course are from 6:30-9 p.m. and run from Sept. 12-Oct. 10.

Class topics include:

Hear from Mayor Nicola Smith and the Lynnwood City Council.

Learn about the Lynnwood Police Department and tour Fire Station 15.

Tour the Traffic Management Center and take a close look at how the Public Works Department plays a key role in keeping the city running smoothly.

Learn about the City Center district, Sound Transit and other city developments.

Lynnwood University is open to residents of all ages, whether they just moved to the city or have lived in Lynnwood all of their lives.

To register, visit www.lynnwoodwa.gov/lynnwooduniversity or call 425-670-5023.