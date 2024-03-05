Stolen vehicle involved in firearm-related assault found at Lynnwood High School

A stolen vehicle that was involved with a March 3 assault was found at Lynnwood High School on Monday.

According to Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe, the assault – which occurred Sunday – involved an individual pointing a firearm at their victim but resulted in no injuries.

Lynnwood High School students at the school are suspected of being involved with the stolen vehicle. O’Keefe said that officers are still investigating if the juveniles were part of the confrontation itself, though no arrests have been made.