Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with crash; suspect in custody

This story was updated at 10 a.m. with additional information from the Lynnwood Police Department.

A Bremerton man was arrested late Wednesday night following police pursuit of a stolen vehicle, which ended when officers deployed road spikes, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

Around 10:50 p.m., a Lynnwood police officer was investigating a suspicious vehicle — described by police as a mid-2000 Toyota pickup truck — at the 76 gas station located at 19611 Alderwood Mall Parkway in Lynnwood. While the officer was checking on the status of the vehicle, the driver came out of the business and became physically combative with the officer. Following the confrontation, the driver was then able to get into the truck and flee the area.

Just after 11 p.m., the suspect vehicle was seen by a Mountlake Police Department officer, who began a vehicle pursuit. Shortly after, officers deployed road spikes, causing the suspect vehicle to crash and flip in the 5700 block of 212th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace.

The 48-year-old suspect driver was extricated from the vehicle by South County Fire, and was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Lynnwood police officer — a five-year veteran with the department — sustained minor injuries from the initial confrontation after he was thrown to the ground by the suspect, said Lynnwood police spokesperson Joanna Small.

The suspect vehicle was later confirmed to be a reported stolen vehicle out of King County.

The incident is still under investigation, and Small said the driver will likely be booked into jail for third-degree assault, possession of stolen property, driving without a license and felony eluding. The suspect also had multiple warrants, Small added.

— By Cody Sexton