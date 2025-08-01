‘Stories, Science and History of Birds’ online with Sno-Isle Libraries Aug. 5

Join Smithsonian biologist Dr. Jay Falk on Zoom to learn about birds with The Bird Book: The Stories, Science, and History of Birds from 11 a.m.- noon Tuesday, Aug. 5.

During this Sno-Isle Libraries-sponsored presentation, Falk will share the story of birds with photography and clear explanations.

Registration is required for this event.

Registration is required to receive a reminder email with the Zoom link 24 hours before the event begins.

If you register less than 24 hours before the event, your confirmation email will include the Zoom link.

For more information and to register, click here.





