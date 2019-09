1 of 4

As a dramatic thunder and lightning storm — coupled with heavy rain — struck Puget Sound Saturday night, the National Weather Service told our online news partner The Seattle Times that the area saw about 200 lightning strikes over a one-hour period, and also caused some power outages.

Community members are encouraged to report power outages to the Snohomish County PUD by calling at 425-783-1001 or by visiting the PUD power outage webpage.