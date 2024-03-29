Stormwater, salmon and spring gardening event at Hall Lake April 5

Stick your hands in the dirt at a hands-on, city-sponsored nature event from 2-4 p.m. Friday, April 5. The workshop, sponsored by Growing Roots Together and the City of Lynnwood, will focus on urban farming instruction and stewardship. Participants will also take a tour around the Lynnwood Fish Hatchery and Environmental Education Center.

RSVPs required. To register, contact Kayla Grattan at kgrattan@lynnwoodwa.gov or 425-670-5245.