Alderwood Manor Heritage Association to host presentation on Kenmore Air Jan. 5

The Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association on Saturday, Jan. 5 will welcome author C. Marin Faure, who will tell the story of Kenmore Air Harbor.

The presentation, “Success on the Step, Flying With Kenmore Air,” will begin at 10 a.m. Jan. 5 at the Lynnwood – Alderwood Manor Heritage Association at Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood.

Kenmore Air was established in 1946 by three young men who had returned from World War II. Faure tells the story of early-day pilots and how by the turn of the century Kenmore Air Harbor had grown to a site of over five acres and home to 120 float planes, making it the largest seaplane base in the U.S.