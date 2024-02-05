Strength in numbers: More than 200 show up for ‘You Are Not Alone’ event

Throughout the day Saturday, over 200 people visited the Rosehill Community Center in Mukilteo for the Snohomish County Youth Suicide Prevention Taskforce’s “You Are Not Alone” conference.

Focused on building resiliency and providing youth and families the tools needed to support youth mental health and combat suicide, the conference held 41 vendors and 12 presenters with the help of 40 volunteers.

The parking lot wasn’t the only thing packed on Saturday. All presentation rooms were full and covered topics ranging from proper medication disposal and gun locks to internet safety and recognizing suicide warning signs.

Snohomish County Children Mental Health Liaison Liza Patchen-Short said she was overjoyed with the attendance but admitted at one point she was afraid only one person would show up.

“The community has really come together,” Patchen-Short said.

Along with medical and mental health information booths were therapy dogs, music and a photo booth for the family. The Sound Pizza and Pub provided food and beverages.

City of Mountlake Terrace Councilmember Dr. Steven Woodard was in attendance, representing the Access Project. He said that one of the crucial factors in fighting suicide and depression is to be surrounded by a good social network.

County Councilmember Megan Dunn was also at the conference. She said that the information at the conference is an essential resource for teens and families, and it can be difficult for some to find.

Dunn said there are challenges in finding resources on suicide prevention because of how it’s perceived and that we “need to get over the stigma” and raise awareness.

According to Snohomish County Youth Suicide Prevention Taskforce, suicide was among the top nine causes of death for people ages 10-64 in 2021.

Suicide was the second highest cause of death for ages 10-14 and 20-34, with Snohomish County rates being higher than the Washington State average.

— Story and photo by Rick Sinnett