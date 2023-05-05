Strom Peterson announces campaign to retain Snohomish County Council seat

State Rep. Strom Peterson, who was appointed to the Snohomish County Council in September 2022, has announced his campaign to retain the council seat.

The Snohomish Countil Council unanimously appointed Peterson to the District 3 seat vacated when Stephanie Wright resigned to accept a post in County Executive Dave Somers’ administration. District 3 includes the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood and the Town of Woodway.

Peterson also serves as a state representative for the Washington Legislature’s 21st District, a seat he has held since 2015. Prior to that, he served six years on the Edmonds City Council.

Peterson and his wife Maria Montalvo have lived in Edmonds since 2001. They had owned the Cheesemonger’s Table in downtown Edmonds for a number of years before they sold it in 2021, and before that operated Olives Gourmet Foods. Peterson was born and raised in New Mexico and graduated from the University of New Mexico.

In a news release announcing his campaign, Peterson said that during his more than six months on the county council, he has focused on regional collaboration to strengthen communities through economic development, improved public safety, and a shared vision for housing, transportation and preservation solutions.

“I believe my experience at the local, state and now county level gives me a unique perspective into the challenges and opportunities at every level,” Peterson said. “It is my priority to ensure that policy innovations and improvements happening at the local level are improving decisions made at the state. I also want to advocate for every investment and opportunity available to neighbors across Snohomish County.”

Among those endorsing Peterson are Congressman Rick Larsen, Attorney General Bob Ferguson and County Executive Dave Somers.

Peterson serves on the council’s community safety and justice committee, which oversees the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Corrections, Courts and Human Services Department; the Community Transit Board; Aerospace Task Force; Puget Sound Regional Council Operations and Economic Development Committees; Housing Affordability Regional Task Force (HART); Conservation Futures Board; and WRIA 8 Salmon Recovery Council.

Peterson will continue to represent the 21st Legislative District as a legislator in Olympia. Learn more at stromforsnohomish.com.