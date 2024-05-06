Student applications open for 11th annual Youth Heritage Project on Whidbey Island

Applications are open for student positions for the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation’s 11th annual Youth Heritage Project. This year’s project will be held from July 16-19 at the Ebey’s Landing National Historical Reserve on Whidbey Island near the town of Coupeville. The program is held in partnership with the National Park Service, the Department of Archaeology & Historic Preservation, Washington State Parks and Ebey’s Landing National Historical Reserve.

Students will explore topics related to maritime heritage and the impact of climate change on the preservation of historic and cultural resources. They will also have opportunities to engage in hands-on activities to help conservation efforts, visit historic sites throughout the Reserve and learn about co-management of cultural resources.

Applications are currently open for student attendees, with a May 17 deadline to apply

To learn more, visit the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation’s website.

Applications can be found here.