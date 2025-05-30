Student athletes, coaches honored during Edmonds School District’s Scholar-Athlete banquet

The Edmonds School District honored its top scholar athletes and coaches at the annual Scholar-Athlete and Community Recognition awards celebration banquet Wednesday, May 28 at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

The Director of Ceremonies was Vince DeMiero, who teaches journalism and serves as a broadcaster for sporting events at Mountlake Terrace High School. He noted that the awards are designed not only to celebrate the athletes but “to acknowledge the important role our community plays in shaping the experience of our student athletes.”

“Tonight, you will meet an outstanding group of 16 young student-athletes whose athletic, academic and community accomplishments will inspire you,” DeMiero said.

The event was coordinated by Edmonds School District Athletic Director Angie McGuire.

A coach from each high school was also recognized for his or her outstanding work in support of student-athletes and programs, selected by each school’s administration. The coach award included a gift certificate compliments of Anthony’s HomePort Restaurant and a professional development stipend.

The coaches are:

Alex Walde, who coaches cross country at Mountlake Terrace High School, was also honored but was unable to attend the event.

Here are those honored in the order the awards were presented, along with the individuals and organizations who funded the scholarships:

John Patterson, Meadowdale High School

A four-year letter winner in both cross country and track, John Patterson served as team captain for both sports his senior year. Throughout his high school career, he has earned numerous accolades, including multiple trips to the state championships. He is one of the few athletes in school history to qualify for state in both track and cross country all four years. With a 3.23 GPA, he plans to attend Umpqua Community College, where he will continue competing in both track and cross country while earning his associate’s degree.

Patterson received an award of a $ 1,000 sponsored by the Richard Gourley Scholarship

Isabella Fallarme, Meadowdale High School

Isabella Fallarme is a two-sport letter winner in soccer and track, serving as captain of the soccer team both her junior and senior seasons and was also a track captain this past spring. She has earned numerous accolades, including First Team All-Wesco, Team MVP and multiple academic honors — such as AP Scholar with Honors and Student of the Quarter. With a 3.97 GPA, she plans to attend Seattle Pacific University next fall where she is a direct-admit to the nursing program — and will continue to play soccer for the Falcons.

Fallarme received an award of $ 1,000 sponsored by the Terri McMahan Scholarship.

Mika Serafinas, Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mika Serafinas excelled as a four-year letter winner on the wrestling and football teams. A two-time state participant in wrestling and captain his senior year, he helped his team win its 11th straight Wesco South wrestling title. As a junior, he finished 2nd in the district tournament before heading to state and received the Wrestling Spirit award as a senior. Serafinas is a member of the National Honors Society and will take his 3.7 GPA to the University of Washington, where he will pursue his undergraduate degree.

Serafinas received an award of $1,000 sponsored by the Matt Caldwell Memorial Scholarship and the Terry Ray Scholarship.

Aubrianna Sadler, Meadowdale High School

A four year letter-winner in both soccer and track, Aubrianna Sadler was selected to be the team captain in two sports, demonstrating her peers’ belief in her ability to lead and to inspire others around them. Her hard work and commitment to excellence earned her multiple accolades, including Team MVP, All-Wesco 1st team, and multiple trips to state for track. With a 3.97 GPA, she plans to attend the University of Oregon, where she will pursue a degree in psychology.

Sadler received an award of $1,000 sponsored by the Meadowdale High School Sports Boosters.

Hunter Nuckols, Mountlake Terrace High School

Hunter Nuckols competed in football for three years and boys’ basketball for four years. He was named All Wesco South Honorable Mention for Offensive Line, team captain of the varsity football team, and was selected as his school’s Athlete of the Week and MaxPreps Player of the Game this past football season. With a GPA of 3.9, Nickolas will be attending the University of Washington, Bothell where he will study Business Marketing.

Nuckols received an award of $1,500 sponsored by the family of Jim and Kitty Clemans and the Ron Phillips Memorial Scholarship.

Vivianna Adkins, Edmonds-Woodway High School

Vivianna Adkins is a two-sport standout in both soccer and track, where she served as team captain for both sports as a senior. She was voted the soccer team’s most inspirational player this season along with earning honorable mention all-league in soccer. A full-time International Baccalaureate student and graduating with a 3.97 GPA, Adkins will attend the University of Santa Barbara with plans to major in psychology.

Adkins received an award of $1,500 sponsored by Maggie King Girls and Women in Sport Scholarship, My Neighborhood News Network and ESD Coaches and Community.

Matias Andry, Lynnwood High School

Matias Andry is an impressive three-sport athlete, participating in cross country, swim and track. He was a captain of the track team his junior year and then served as captain for the varsity cross country, swim and track teams as a senior. A member of Black Student Union, Link Crew and the ASL Club at LHS, he will graduate with a 3.3 GPA. He plans to attend Central Washington University to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

Andry received an award of $1,500 sponsored by the Nicholas Ryan Harrison Memorial Scholarship and Limback Lumber.

Nathan Perez, Meadowdale High School

Nathan Perez is a dedicated three-sport athlete who has earned varsity letters in tennis, swim and track. He served as a team captain for track his junior year and was selected as captain for the varsity tennis, swim and track teams as a senior. His leadership and commitment earned him recognition as the Tennis Team MVP and the recipient of his team’s Sportsmanship Award. With a 3.71 GPA, he plans to attend Gonzaga University, where he will pursue a degree in biomedical engineering.

Perez received an award of $2,000 sponsored by Sno-King Youth Club and the Johanson Law Group.

Sonita Chen, Mountlake Terrace High School

Sonita Chen is a four-year letter winner in both cross country and track and is a two-time state cross country participant. As captain of the cross country team both junior and senior seasons, she has had a tremendous impact at her school, receiving Athlete of the Week honors. She also plays the violin and is the concertmaster for the chamber orchestra. With a GPA of 4.0, she will be attending the University of Washington, Seattle where she will pursue a degree in neuroscience and biology.

Chen received an award of $2,000 sponsored by the Tyler Roberts Memorial Scholarship and ESD coaches and community.

Luke Boland, Edmonds-Woodway High School

A standout on both the basketball court and baseball field, Luke Boland served as captain of the basketball and baseball teams his senior year. In his junior year he helped lead his team to a third-place finish in the state baseball tournament and during his senior season, helped his team take second in the state basketball tournament. Outside of school, he has volunteered at youth basketball camps and helped train young athletes. He will attend San Diego State with plans to pursue an engineering degree.

Boland received an award of $2,000 sponsored by the Bryan Rogers Memorial Scholarship and Pacific Little League.

Josie Vander Ploeg, Mountlake Terrace High School

After starting out high school on the cross country team, Josie Vander Ploeg challenged herself to switch sports to swim and participated in both tennis and swim her junior and senior season. Outside of athletics, she devotes her time to her many AP and Honors classes, and she has dedicated over 10 years to ballet, four years to modern dance, and one year to jazz. With a 4.0 GPA, Vander Ploeg will attend George Fox University, where she plans to study pre-med.

Vander Ploeg received an award of $2,000 sponsored by the Jim and Karen Miller Memorial Scholarship.

Shifa Hanchinamani, Lynnwood High School

A four-year member of her school’s swim and basketball teams, Shifa Hanchinamani served as captain for both teams her senior year. She is president of her school’s Women’s Care Club, a member of the National Honor Society. Graduating with a 3.9 GPA, and with her associate’s degree from Edmonds College, she will head to the University of Washington, Seattle in pursuit of a bachelor of sciences — with the eventual goal of becoming an anesthesiologist assistant.

Hanchinamani received an award of $2,500 sponsored by the Amy Branch Memorial Scholarship and the Kelly and Stephanie Fahey Scholarship

Isaac Williams, Mountlake Terrace High School

Isaac Williams is a four-year member of the cross country, track and wrestling programs, and was elected captain of the cross country and wrestling teams both his junior and senior seasons. A standout on the mat, he received All Wesco 3A South First Team honors for wrestling and is a two-time District 1 champion in the 150 lb category — and placed 8th in the Mat Classic state wrestling tournament. With a GPA of 3.7, he plans to attend Brigham Young University to study exercise science.

Williams received an award of $2,500 sponsored by the Mountlake Terrace High School Athletic Boosters.

Ofelia Matevosyan, Lynnwood High School

Ofelia Matevosyan is a three-year letter winner in both swimming and track, serving as swim team captain during her senior season. A versatile athlete, she took her sophomore year away from swim to join her school’s competitive dance team. She also serves as the school’s ASB President and works as a lifeguard and swim instructor at the Lynnwood Pool. Graduating with a 3.9 GPA, she will attend the University of Washington, Seattle and major in educational and social sciences.

Mateosyan received an award of $3,000 sponsored by the Mike Pittis Scholarship.

Grace Fitting, Edmonds-Woodway High School

Grace Fitting is a standout on the soccer field, the wrestling mat and on the tennis court. She participated in all three sports during her four years of high school and has served the role of team captain in each. She helped build her school’s wrestling program into a regional powerhouse, finishing 6th in state as a junior and 5th as a senior. Graduating with a 3.98 GPA and her associate’s degree from Edmonds College, she will attend Oregon State University, where she plans to pursue a degree in architectural engineering.

Fitting received an award of $3,000 sponsored by Edmonds-Woodway Athletic Booster Club and the Alfi Real Estate Team.

Malik Tunkara, Lynnwood High School

A three year letter winner in wrestling, Malik Tunkara was voted Most Inspirational teammate as a senior. At his school, he serves as the Eco Club president, TSA treasurer and a member of Photo Club, Key Club, Chess Club, Rare Disease Awareness Club, and is a member of his school’s sports medicine program. Graduating with a 3.8 GPA, he will attend Oregon State University, where he will pursue a degree in biochemistry, with an eventual goal of going on to medical school.

Tunkara received an award of $3,000 sponsored by the Lynnwood High School Athletic Booster Club.