Student rocketeers invited to Edmonds CC’s 2020 Aerospace Conference Feb. 15

Rocketeers in middle school, high school and college are invited to Edmonds Community College’s third annual Washington State Aerospace Collegiate Conference on Feb. 15. The free event features a keynote address by Erin Evans, Anna Jensen, and Samantha Westall, three engineers from Kent-based aerospace manufacturer Blue Origin. Attendees will have opportunities to share news about their work and learn from their peers.

“Students see what their peers are achieving in rocket design, construction and performance, and they walk away energized and excited about the field of aerospace engineering,” said William Hamp, engineering faculty and Rocketry Society advisor. A number of attendees have gone on to enroll at Edmonds CC.

“Students choose Edmonds CC because of our commitment to quality education and excellent service,” said Edmonds CC President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “And we’re continuing to innovate and build for the future with the opening of a new, state-of-the-art STEM and Nursing building that will house our engineering programs.”

Students can prepare for aerospace careers at Edmonds CC through its on-campus engineering programs as well as the Washington Aerospace Training and Research Center at Paine Field airport. At the center, students can learn the skills required for a high-wage, high-demand aerospace job in 12 weeks.

The third annual conference will run from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 on campus at Woodway Hall, room 202, 20200 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Students may register for the event at edcc.edu/WASACC. Groups may sign up for a booth and 10-minute talk. All participants who register by noon Feb. 10 will be provided a catered lunch.

Tentative agenda:

9:30 a.m. — Meet and Greet

10 a.m. — Welcome Speech

10:10 a.m. — Booths and Presentations

Noon — Lunch

12:30 p.m. — Keynote Speakers: Blue Origin

1:30 p.m. Continued Club Presentations

4 p.m. — Reflections and Post-Event Survey

4:30 p.m. — Adjourn