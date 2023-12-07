Students complete annual salmon surveys in Shell and Lunds Gulch Creeks

The adult coho and chum salmon spawning migration into local creeks appears to be over for this year, according to a salmon survey conducted by student members of the Edmonds Stream Team.

Edmonds Stream Team members from Meadowdale High School’s Eco Club completed their last salmon survey last Sunday, said Project Leader Joe Scordino. According to Scordina, it appears the number of returning chum salmon is very low in comparison to past years, possibly due to increasing sedimentation over the spawning gravel areas of the creeks.

The Edmonds Stream Team will be analyzing the data over coming months and prepare reports for the Edmonds City Council and Snohomish County’s Meadowdale Beach Park Restoration Project, Scordino said.