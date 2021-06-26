Students, ESD leaders break ground on Phase 2 of Spruce Elementary upgrades

With shovels in hand, Edmonds School District leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony this week marking the beginning of Phase 2 for redeveloping Spruce Elementary School in Lynnwood.

Work at Spruce Elementary’s campus was split into two phases, with Phase 1 completed in July 2019. After voters approved the 2021 capital levy — which will provide the district with $180 million over six years — the district announced it would use a portion of the funds to complete the redevelopment of the 60-year-old school building.

The event was attended by Superintendent Gustavo Balderas, members of the Edmonds School Board and Spruce students, staff, faculty and families. Principal Emily Moore opened the ceremony by informing attendees that more than 24,000 students had walked the school’s halls.

“These walls have heard the teaching and learning of thousands of students and teachers,” she said. “Countless meetings, concerts, carnivals, open houses and so much more have been hosted here so we celebrate the legacy of this building and we celebrate its service as we look forward to so many more years in the new Spruce Elementary.”

Once finished, Spruce Elementary’s replacement facility will be approximately 81,000 square feet with a two-story main classroom building and a one-story gymnasium and common area. Under Phase 2 construction, a new north wing of the replacement facility will be added, including a two-story main classroom building, multiple integrated learning support and small group rooms, a new library and an outdoor project area.

During his comments, Balderas extended his thanks to voters for approving the levy that will fund the project.

“Thank you to the community that made this possible,” he said.

–By Cody Sexton