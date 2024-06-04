Students immersed in a day of learning about environmental issues

Nearly 40 local students gathered on Friday, May 31 for an afternoon rich with learning and brainstorming about the environment and climate stability at the second annual Edmonds Youth Environmental Summit.

Led by three instructors, participants from Edmonds Heights K-12, Edmonds-Woodway High School, Innovation Lab High School, Lynnwood High School, Maplewood K-8, Meadowdale High School and Mountlake Terrace High School attended a series of workshops at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, according to Gayle Leberg, Edmonds Youth Environmental Summit advisor.

“Climate change and environmental degradation are the biggest issues facing the young generation and their future,” Leberg said. “The summit was ultimately planned by student leaders from four high schools, who chose the workshop topics and set the agenda for the closing meeting in which to afford their peers an opportunity to organize their voices around issues they felt were important. It’s the role of the adults to create opportunities and support students in this quest.”

The event was kicked off with a welcome from Edmonds Waterfront Center’s CEO Daniel Johnson, who pointed out that the Center’s building is LEED-certified, with 300 solar panels and many other sustainability-focused features.

State Representative and Snohomish County Councilmember Strom Peterson was on hand to encourage participants to be vocal about environmental issues and to reach out to elected officials with concerns and suggestions.

Students then participated in workshops designed to enhance their knowledge of local environmental organizations, including Cedar Grove (composting and soil), PAWS (co-existing with urban wildlife), the Sno-Isle Group of the Sierra Club (sea level rise), and Sound Salmon Solutions (how healthy watersheds help protect local salmon).

The event was made possible by Edmonds PTA, Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Edmonds United Methodist Church, Edmonds Waterfront Center, Interfaith Climate Action and Sno-Isle Group of the Sierra Club.

— Story and photos By Clare McLean