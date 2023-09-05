Students invited to learn about college campus and get ready for fall during Enroll Edmonds Day Sept. 9

Edmonds College will host Enroll Edmonds Day on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for new and returning students. Enroll Edmonds Day is designed to help students familiarize themselves with campus services and programs and prepare for the start of classes on Monday, Sept. 18.

Edmonds staff will be available to assist students with registration, advising, financial aid, placement testing, transportation options, and much more.

Enroll Edmonds Day Services and Amenities

Registration, Advising, Cashiers, and Financial Aid

Location: Lynnwood Hall, First Floor (If you’re an international student, visit Snohomish Hall, Room 301 for advising and registration)

Placement Testing

Location: Mountlake Terrace Hall, Room 152

Please bring your transcripts. You must arrive before 1 p.m. to be tested.

Campus Bookstore

Location: Brier Hall, First Floor (The bookstore will be open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on both Saturday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 16.)

You may also purchase your textbooks through the bookstore’s website.

EdPass, ORCA Card (Bus Pass), Parking Permit, Chromebook, and Tech Help

Location: Alderwood Hall, Room 103

You can skip the line and get your EdPass or EdPass/Orca Card online.

Students who park on campus must have a parking pass displayed on their windshield.

Individual and carpool permits will be available in person in Alderwood Hall, Room 103, and Woodway Hall, Room 214.

The college has a limited supply of Chromebooks available for checkout. You must be enrolled for fall, and you will be required to sign a borrower’s agreement and show your EdPass or identification.

Library

Location: Lynnwood Hall, Third & Fourth Floors

Meet the library staff and scope out your favorite spot to study.

Tabling in the College Courtyard

Many departments will have informational tables in the main courtyard next to Lynnwood Hall. Come talk to representatives from the Learning Support Center, Workforce Funding, Safety and Security, the Green Team, the Center for Student Engagement and Leadership, Anthropology, Diversity Studies, Philosophy, Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) programs, and more. Also, come meet your Student Government Executive Board members.

Explore Campus and Check Out Our Services

• Office of International Programs in Snohomish Hall, Room 301

• Triton Student Center in Brier Hall

• College Housing

• Triton Espresso (coffee, snacks, and more) in the Mountlake Terrace Hall Lobby

• Athletics: Come watch the Triton women’s soccer team take on South Puget Sound at noon at Triton Field. Admission is free if you have your EdPass.

Students unable to attend are encouraged to check out our in-person and virtual hours or sign up for a guided campus tour.

International students, please refer to the Office of International Programs for orientation. Creative Retirement Institute (CRI) and Community Education students, please refer to edmonds.edu/ce for program-specific information.