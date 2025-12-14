Students make music at Santa’s Workshop

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

More than 1,000 attendees and 500 musicians participated in the 2025 Breakfast Santa’s Workshop at Mountlake Terrace High School Saturday.

Hosted by the MTHS Band Boosters, the event featured choirs, jazz bands, concert bands, string ensembles and jazz combos, which filled the high school with holiday tunes.

— Photos by Brett Holt, MTHS Band Boosters