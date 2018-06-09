Students of the Month for May: Lynnwood and Meadowdale high schools

Lynnwood High

Student Name: Haley McClellan

Mother’s name: Jennifer McClellan

Father’s name: Brian McClellan

GPA: 3.5

Clubs & Activities: DECA, Student Store Promotions Manager, Peer Mentor, Youth Activities Leader, Volunteer Work

Honors: Freshman and Sophomore year, AP Biology

Awards: WUE Scholarship, three Year Honor Roll

Community Service: Volunteer at Hilltop Elementary and for a religious youth group

Significant School Project: Winning nationwide Student Store contest for $1,000

Current Employment: Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Future Educational Goals: Utah Valley University studying biomedical science

Future Career Goals: Biomedical Research

Student Name: Kanu Vasdev

Mother’s name: Sunita Vasdev

Father’s name: Ravinder Vasdev

GPA: 3.91

Clubs & Activities: Tri-M Club, Key Club, Jazz 1, Combo, and Wind Ensemble Trombonist

Honors: AP Calculus AB/BC, AP Biology, AP Physics, APUSH, AP Government, AP Lit, AP Lang

Awards: Music Student of the Month (2015,2017), Honor Roll for 4 years, State Solo & Ensemble (2016, 2018)

Community Service: Edmonds Summer Music School

Future Educational Goals: To obtain a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and attend the University of Washington in Seattle. I’d like to To earn a master’s degree in business administration

Meadowdale High

Student’s name: Adison McGaughey

Mother’s name: Gail McGaughey

Father’s name: Bob McGaughey

GPA: 3.99

Clubs & Activities: Drama, Band

Current Employment: Lynnwood Recreation Center

Future Educational Goals: English major with a focus on secondary education

Future Career Goals: English Teacher

Student’s name: Isabelle Gibson

Mother’s name: Sheree Gibson

Father’s name: David Gibson

GPA: 3.3

Clubs & Activities: Link Crew

Athletics: Four-year varsity letter; girls soccer; track and field

Honors: Link Leader of the Month

Awards: Lady Mav Award for Girls Soccer

Community Service: Link Leader

Current Employment: Perrinville Animal Hospital

Future Educational Goals: Veterinary Program at WSU

Future Career Goals: Veterinarian