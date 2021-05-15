Students Saving Salmon Club releases coho fry in effort to restore, enhance local fish runs

More than a dozen members of the combined Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale High Schools Students Saving Salmon Club assembled Saturday morning along Shell Creek in Edmonds’ Yost Park to release 2,000 healthy young salmon into the river system. These coho were reared locally in the Willow Creek Fish Hatchery just above the Edmonds Marsh.

“As soon as they hit the water they begin swimming straight upstream,” explained retired fisheries biologist and club advisor Joe Scordino. He went on to explain that the young coho will spend about a year in the stream system, where they’ll “eat lots of bugs” and grow larger before moving into the saltwater environment of Puget Sound. After two to three years – and lots more growth – the lucky few who escape predators and fishing operations return to Shell Creek, where they spawn and give rise to the next generation.

Learn more about the coho life cycle here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel