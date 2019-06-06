Students to present at Edmonds School District’s first-ever TEDx event June 8

A group of eight Edmonds School District students will be the featured speakers at the district’s first-ever TEDx event this Saturday, June 8 at Edmonds Community College’s Black Box Theater.

Two high school students are organizing the event: Edmonds-Woodway High School junior Stephanie Farmer and Mountlake Terrace High School senior Marianne Nacanaynay.

“Our theme is “Being Heard” and our goal is to give a platform for students to share their voices,” Farmer said. “I have always felt like the students of the Edmonds School District have such interesting stories to tell, we were just missing an outlet. TEDx is such an iconic global organization that it would be the perfect way to make sure those stories are actually heard.”

TED stands for Technology, Entertainment, Design and consists of talks containing “ideas worth spreading. TEDx events are focused on sharing ideas in local communities.

According to Farmer, the eight students selected to speak — lan Phan, Ava Messinger, Ella Seavers, Emma Holbrook, Máté Pásztor, Mia Oscarsson, Zane Vanderveer and Dylan Costinett — have a diverse range of stories to tell.

“Each of them is working very hard to create talks that are innovative, fresh and capturing for our audience,” she said.

Since TEDx policy permits only 100 people in attendance at the event, Saturday’s Tedx Black Box Theatre audience is limited to teenagers in the Edmonds School District. “We wanted to make sure that teens were hearing profound messages from people just like them,” Farmer said.