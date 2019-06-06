Students to present at Edmonds School District’s first-ever TEDx event June 8

A group of eight Edmonds School District students will be the featured speakers at the district’s first-ever TEDx event this Saturday, June 8 at Edmonds Community College’s Black Box Theater.
Two high school students are organizing the event: Edmonds-Woodway High School junior Stephanie Farmer and Mountlake Terrace High School senior Marianne Nacanaynay.
“Our theme is “Being Heard” and our goal is to give a platform for students to share their voices,” Farmer said. “I have always felt like the students of the Edmonds School District have such interesting stories to tell, we were just missing an outlet. TEDx is such an iconic global organization that it would be the perfect way to make sure those stories are actually heard.”
TED stands for Technology, Entertainment, Design and consists of talks containing “ideas worth spreading. TEDx events are focused on sharing ideas in local communities.