Submissions open Feb. 1 for EPIC Writing Contest

The Edmonds-based 10th annual EPIC Group Writers Writing Contest will be open for submissions Feb. 1 through midnight on Saturday, April 8.

Submissions are welcome in the following categories:

Prose (fiction or non-fiction) – adults and students grades 8-12

Poetry – Adults and students grades 8-12

Portions of larger works are acceptable if under 1,500 words.

There will be cash awards in adult and teen categories:

First place in Poetry & Prose Adults – $150

First place in Poetry & Prose Students – $100

Second place in Poetry & Prose for Adults & Students – $50

Entry fees are $10 for memers, $15 for non-members and free for students.

To learn more and submit your entries, visit epicgroupwriters.org.