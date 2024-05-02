Subspace Comics, Phantom Zone Comics and Lynnwood Library celebrating Free Comic Book Day May 4

The Lynnwood Library, Lynnwood’s Subspace Comics and Phantom Zone Comics are participating in national Free Comic Book Day Saturday, May 4. Both Subspace Comics and Phantom Zone Comics will also be offering significant discounts on their other books or goods during “Star Wars Day” on May 4.

Subspace Comics

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Subspace Comics will provide up to to five comic books. Located at 3333 184th St. S.W., Subspace will be offering a variety of comics from publishers such as Marvel Comics, DC Comics, Dark Horse Comics, IDW Comics, Image Comics, Viz, Titan Comics, Boom Studios, Archie Comics, Dynamite and more. Additionally, two local creators — Royden Lepp and Tony Dela Cruz– will be stopping by the shop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Phantom Zone Comics

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Phantom Zone Comics will be giving away up to five comics from a selection of over 45 different comics from DC, Marvel, Dark Horse, Boom!, Image and more. Phantom Zone Comics can be found in an exterior-facing store at the Alderwood Mall, 3000 184th St. S.W. The store is also having an online cosplay contest.

Lynnwood Library

Lynnwood Library will also be participating in the national event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Lynnwood Library, located at 19200 44th Ave. W. will have free comics for all ages from publishers like Marvel, Dark Horse, VIZ Media and more. Librarians will also be preparing craft stations, a photo booth and activities for all ages. Planners invite participants to come dressed in their favorite cosplay.

— By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis