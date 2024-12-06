‘Substance Use and the Teen Brain’ at Lynnwood HS Library Dec. 12

Families of students in grades 6-12 are invited to a seminar on “Substance Use and the Teen Brain” from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, in the Lynnwood High School Library, 18218 North Rd., Bothell.

This event, presented in collaboration with Therapeutic Health Services, will explore the complex relationship between substance use and adolescent brain development. Attendees will gain critical insights, including:

– How drugs aﬀect the teenage brain and impact decision-making.

– The risks of addiction, including the roles of genetics and environment.

– Practical tips for talking to teens about substance use and identifying warning signs.

– Information on local and national resources for support.

Refreshments will be provided during the seminar.