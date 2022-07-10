Summer cocktail recipe from the LCC Kitchen: Just Peachy Margarita

The Lynnwood Convention Center in its July newsletter provided this refreshing drink recipe:
Just Peachy Margarita
Ingredients:
-
- 1 small peach, peeled and roughly chopped
- Tajín, for rimming
- 2 oz. tequila
- 1/2 oz. peach schnapps
- 1 oz. lime juice
- Lime wheels or peach slices, for garnish
Directions:
-
- Add chopped peach into a food processor or blender. Blend completely until liquidy. Rub the outer rim of a rocks glass with a lime and rim with tajín.
- In a cocktail shaker, combine tequila, peach schnapps, lime juice and 1 oz of peach puree. Add ice and shake vigorously until the shaker is frosty.
- Strain into rocks glass and top with ice. Garnish with a peach slice or lime wedge.
- Enjoy!
