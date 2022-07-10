Summer cocktail recipe from the LCC Kitchen: Just Peachy Margarita

The Lynnwood Convention Center in its July newsletter provided this refreshing drink recipe:

Just Peachy Margarita

Ingredients:

    • 1 small peach, peeled and roughly chopped
    • Tajín, for rimming
    • 2 oz. tequila
    • 1/2 oz. peach schnapps
    • 1 oz. lime juice
    • Lime wheels or peach slices, for garnish

Directions:

    1. Add chopped peach into a food processor or blender. Blend completely until liquidy. Rub the outer rim of a rocks glass with a lime and rim with tajín.
    2. In a cocktail shaker, combine tequila, peach schnapps, lime juice and 1 oz of peach puree. Add ice and shake vigorously until the shaker is frosty.
    3. Strain into rocks glass and top with ice. Garnish with a peach slice or lime wedge.
    4. Enjoy!

