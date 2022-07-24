Summer events still to come in Lynnwood

July is almost in the books, but there’s still plenty of summer left in 2022. Here’s a reminder of events coming up in Lynnwood:

Shakespeare in the Park

Thursday, July 28 from 7-9 p.m. at the Lynndale Park Amphitheatre

The performance of Pericles is presented by GreenStage and the cost is a suggested donation of $5. More information can be viewed here.

LETI Expo

Saturday, July 30 from 12-6 p.m. at Edmonds College Fields

The free annual expo celebrates Latino culture with entertainment, resource booths and activities. More information can be viewed here.

National Night Out

Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 5:30-9 p.m. at locations across Lynnwood

During the annual National Night Out celebration residents turn on their porch lights, lock their doors and go out to meet their neighbors in order to strengthen neighborhood spirit and heighten crime prevention efforts. The Lynnwood Police Department, in partnership with community organizations and other city departments, encourages residents to organize a neighborhood event to bring community members together in a safe and meaningful way. Registration and more information can be viewed here.

Shakespeare in the Park

Thursday, Aug. 4 from 7-9 p.m. at the Lynndale Park Amphitheatre

The performance of Henry V is presented by GreenStage and the cost is a suggested donation of $5. More information can be viewed here.

Sandlot Cinema

Thursdays, Aug. 11 and 18 from 5-10 p.m. at the Lynndale Park Ballfield

The two free events have activities beginning at 5 p.m. along with an outdoor movie showing that starts at dusk. The Aug. 11 feature is Encanto and the Aug. 18 one is A League of Their Own. It’s recommended that participants bring blankets and chairs. More information can be viewed here.

History and Heritage Days

Saturday, Aug. 13 — from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Heritage Park

Free public tours of Interurban Car No. 55 from the historical Seattle-Everett interurban trolley line will be available during the event. In addition, all of the park’s historical buildings including the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society, Northwest Veterans Museum and the Wickers Building will also be open for visitors. More information can be viewed here.

Fair on 44th

Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. along 44th Avenue West

The free community health and safety block party takes place on 44th Avenue West in front of the Civic Campus. City of Lynnwood staff and community partners provide vehicle tours, along with a variety of demonstrations, activities and games. A section of the roadway from 188th Street Southwest to 194th Street Southwest is closed during the event that also includes food vendors on site. More information can be viewed here.