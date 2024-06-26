Summer is taking off in Lynnwood at these community events

The City of Lynnwood invites the community to celebrate summer with a range of events scheduled for all ages in 2024.

Celebrate!

Lynnwood’s second annual Celebrate! is designed to be a lively evening of outdoor musical entertainment and relaxation at the Alderwood Mall Terraces. Music featuring local musicians, good food and a beer and wine garden are the main draw of this celebration.

6:30-9:30 p.m.

Friday, June 28



Alderwood Mall Terraces, between AMC Theaters and the food court at 3000 184th St. S.W.

Meet Me at the Park

Meet Me at the Park is designed to share information about resources that are available to community members.

Local nonprofit agencies will visit Lynnwood parks across the city to provide information about their no-cost or low-cost services, resources and programs. The park visits will have free, fun activities for kids. Due to parking constraints, event organizers encourage all attendees to walk or bike to these events.

All events run from 6:30-8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 9, North Lynnwood Park, 18510 44th Ave. W.

Tuesday, July 16, Daleway Park, 19015 64th Ave. W.

Tuesday, July 23, South Lynnwood Park, 20915 61st Ave. W.

History and Heritage Day

Local history lovers will enjoy this one. Car 55 of the Seattle-Everett Interurban trolley will be open to the public for tours. All buildings in Heritage Park — Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society, the Northwest Veterans Museum and Wickers Building — will also be open.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way

Shakespeare in the Park

Enjoy an evening of local theater for the whole family at Lynndale Park with several classic plays.

7-9 p.m.

18927 72nd Ave. W.

Thursday, July 18, Seattle Shakespeare- “Two Gentlemen of Verona”

Thursday, July 25, Green Stage – Henry VI Part 2 & 3

Thursday, August 1, Green Stage – Twelfth Night

Thursday, August 8, Green Stage – Backyard Bard. Note: This show is only one hour.

Sandlot Cinemas

Bring chairs and blankets to settle in for some public showings of popular movies for the whole family and fun, free activities. The Lynndale Park snack shack will be open prior to the movie for all your movie munchies.

6:30 p.m.

Lynndale Park Ballfield, 18927 72nd Ave. W.

Thursday, Aug. 15 Mamma Mia!

Thursday, Aug. 22 Migration