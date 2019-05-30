Summer meal program needs volunteers 

The Foundation for Edmonds School District is seeking volunteers for its Summer Meal Program. The program provides free lunch and fun, educational activities for children 5-18.

The Foundation’s Nourishing Network expects to serve nearly 4,000 lunches at five Lynnwood locations from July 1 through August 22 (no program on July 4). The Summer Meal Program helps fill the nutrition gap experienced by children who receive free and reduced lunch during the school year.

Volunteers will greet children and families/guardians, serve lunches, help organize games and activities, and ensure children’s safety. Shifts are three to four hours between roughly 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Mondays-Thursdays. Volunteers may sign up for a single shift or multiple days. Applicants must be 16 years or older and complete a Washington State Patrol background check.