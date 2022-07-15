Summer music school students perform in end-of-camp concert

Students participating in the Edmonds School District’s summer music school performed in an end-of-camp concert Thursday night at Meadowdale High School.
The program, which started at the end of June, was open to students in sixth through 12th grades who have one year of instrumental education in band or orchestra.
This was the first year back for summer music school campers following the COVID-19 pandemic.
— Photos by Jennifer Marx
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.