Summer safety tips from the American Red Cross: Be ‘water smart’

Before going in, on or around the water, every family member should become “water smart,” the American Red Cross says. This starts with learning to be safe, making good choices, and learning to swim to at least achieve the skills of water competency.

Everyone should be able to enter the water, get a breath, stay afloat, change position, swim a distance and then get out of the water safely. A variety of water safety courses and resources are available at redcross.org/watersafety.

Here is a list of tips for staying safe in the water this summer: