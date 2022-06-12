Summer Smash tennis tournament for high school players returning in July

The Snohomish Summer Smash tennis tournament for high school players is set for July 21-24 at the Snohomish High School courts. Registration costs are $35 for singles players and $50 for doubles and mixed doubles teams, with proceeds going to the Snohomish High School tennis programs.

Tournament Director Kraig Norris, in conjunction with the Snohomish High School coaches, formed the tournament in 2015 to counter the lack of competitive options for players who aren’t registered with the U.S. Tennis Association. The tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but returned in 2021 with 130 players from 32 high schools taking part.

“Ever since the pandemic forced court lockdowns and canceled seasons, coaches have been more receptive to getting their players out competing,” Norris said. “We hope to provide them some exciting tennis in a fun environment.”

Registration deadline for the tournament is July 13, and players interested in participating can go to snohomishsummersmash.com for a printable registration form, or to register online.