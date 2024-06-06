Summer Smash tennis tournament returns in July

The Snohomish Summer Smash tennis tournament will be returning July 18-21, offering high school players throughout the region a chance to play against each other.

Incoming freshmen to graduating seniors are eligible to take part, according to a news release.

The tournament, presented by Columbia Athletic Club-Silver Lake, will be held at Snohomish High School (1316 5th Street, Snohomish). Registration costs are $40 for a singles player, $60 for doubles and mixed doubles teams. The entry deadline is 9 p.m. July 19, and draws will be posted July 15.

Last year, a record 185 players from high schools from Seattle to Bellingham. including many players from Lynnwood, Edmonds and Shoreline. The tournament was first held in 2015.

“The real explosion in participation began after the pandemic,” said tournament director Kraig Norris. “Many area clubs have simply stopped offering Junior USTA tournaments, and players are desperate for opportunities to compete. Area high school coaches realized that we were providing a chance for their players to compete and get better, and many have actively promoted our tournament.”

All tournament information is available at snohomishsummersmash.com.