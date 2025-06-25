Summer teen cooking classes at Edmonds Waterfront Center starting July 24

Teens are invited to learn essential culinary skills in a series of hands-on cooking classes starting Thursday, July 24 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. The classes are contracted with Verdant Health Commission in Lynnwood and will run through October.

Each class is 90 minutes long, and participants will learn to prepare delicious and nutritious recipes, explore new flavors and build healthy eating habits.

Each class features a different recipe theme and is led by experienced instructors who teach safe kitchen practices and encourage experimentation with plant-based and whole-food ingredients.

Summer teen cooking class schedule:

– Monday, July 14, 6-7:30 p.m. — Berry nutty quinoa salad and more

– Thursday, July 24, 1–2:30 p.m. — Tofu crumble tacos and more

– Monday, July 28, 6–7:30 p.m. — Rainbow vegetable sushi rolls with dipping sauce

– Monday, Aug. 11, 6–7:30 p.m. — Southwestern skillet scramble

– Thursday, Aug. 21, 1–2:30 p.m. — Pizza-inspired zucchini boats

– Monday, Aug. 25, 6–7:30 p.m. — Blackened fish tacos

Classes are open to teens ages 13–18. Registration opens July 1. Call 425-774-5555 or go online to register.