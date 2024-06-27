Summit on Police Culture June 29 in Everett

Representatives from law enforcement, community advocates for police accountability and state legislators will gather from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 29 at the Carl Gipson Center in Everett for a Summit on Police Accountability, sponsored by UNIDOS, Uniting Law Enforcement and Communities.

Panelists include Snohomish County Sheriff Susanna Johnson, Washington State Sen. Manka Dhingra and attorney Jessica Pishki, author of The Highest Law in the Land.

Organizers say the purpose of the summit is to begin an ongoing dialogue on how to change police culture to focus on saving lives of both the community and law enforcement by building trust in both communities.

Based in Snohomish County, UNIDOS includes organizations, professionals, business owners, students, elected officials and former elected officials.

The event is free, and refreshments and lunch are provided. An RSVP is requested here for lunch.

The Carl Gipson Center is located at 3025 Lombard Ave., Everett.