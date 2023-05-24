Sunday bus service on Memorial Day

All Community Transit service and Sound Transit buses to and from Snohomish County will operate on a Sunday schedule on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.
- All Community Transit bus and DART service: Sunday schedule
- Sound Transit buses to/from Snohomish County: Sunday schedule
- Zip Alderwood Shuttle: Regular operation from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Customer Care phone lines and RideStore: Closed
There will be no bus service to/from downtown Seattle. Sound Transit route 512 will operate between Snohomish County and Northgate Station.
Route schedules are available at communitytransit.org/Schedules.
