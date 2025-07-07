Sunday fire destroys Lynnwood commercial building

A cause has not yet been determined for a commercial building fire that broke out just before 7:15 p.m. Sunday, July 6 in the 20400 block of Larch Way in Lynnwood, South County Fire said Monday.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which resulted in “a total loss” to the building, South County Fire spokesperson Christie Veley said. The structure housed the Center for Human Services, a behavioral health agency, she said.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.