Sunday suggestion: Day trip along Chuckanut Drive

Since the Seahawks aren’t playing Sunday, it might be a good day to take a drive north along winding Chuckanut Drive, photographer David Carlos suggests.

“It takes about 1.5 hours from the Lynnwood area to get to the start of Chuckanut Drive,” he says. “From that point, it’s a 20-mile drive along twisty, boulder-lined roads, with a view of Samish and Bellingham bays to the west. Stop at Taylor Shellfish Farms to shuck oysters, or hike the many trails.

“If you continue the drive, the scenic trip will take you to the historic Fairhaven district of Bellingham, where you can enjoy shopping or dining at the many restaurants.”