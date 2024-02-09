Super Bowl party Feb. 11 in Lynnwood to benefit American Cancer Society

The Washington State Elks Association is placing their bets on the American Cancer Society this Sunday at a “Super Bowl Vegas Party” where proceeds will support the charity. The games will run from 3-8 p.m. at the Lynnwood Lodge, located at 15128 Hwy 99.

Partygoers can enjoy fun casino games such as Blackjack and Texas Hold’em while watching this year’s big game. The top three gamblers of the afternoon will enjoy cash prizes.