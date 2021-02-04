Superintendent updates families on Stage 2 of Edmonds School District re-entry plan

After taking the first steps to reopening school buildings, the Edmonds School District is still working toward returning more students to in-person learning, the district’s superintendent says.

In a letter addressed to district families, Superintendent Gustavo Balderas updated families on plans to move into Stage 2 of the staff’s four-stage plan to reopen schools. Under Stage 1, 150 students enrolled in special education programs returned to in-person learning. In Stage 2, Balderas said more special education programs will be offered in-person.

Guidance from the Snohomish Health District and Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), strongly recommends that districts initiate in-person learning for the youngest learners and “those furthest from educational justice,” Balderas said.

“We are confident our health and safety protocols are working,” he said. “We are not seeing transmission in the school setting, which is consistent with the successful mitigating strategies school districts across the country are implementing.”

However, while some are prepared to return to classrooms, many parents are concerned it will disrupt learning during an already complicated school year. A top concern from families has been students not being able to keep the same teacher they began the school year with. According to Balderas, the district can’t guarantee students will remain with the same teacher. Parents voiced this and other concerns about re-entry during the Edmonds School Board of Directors’ Jan. 26 business meeting.

Much of the planning to move to Stage 2 relies on the ongoing negotiations between teachers’ union representatives and the district’s bargaining team. Due to the district’s contract bargaining terms, details about negotiations are unavailable while ongoing.

“Once we gather that information and determine the staffing needs for in-person and remote learning, families will be notified of their schedule and teacher,” Balderas said.

Read the full text of the letter below: