Support 7 hosting annual reception and auction April 22

Nonprofit organization Support 7 is hosting its 2nd Annual Reception and Auction on April 22. The organization works year round in South Snohomish County to support victims of traumatic events, such as home fires and unexpected deaths, working alongside first responders when crises occur. A few of the services they provide include taking the burden of delivering sensitive death notifications, connecting people with grief counseling services or simply providing a warm and safe respite.

This year, each $75 ticket includes entry, hearty appetizers, a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, a chance to bid on items at the silent auction and a seat for the main event acknowledging some of their most prolific volunteers. Proceeds from the event will benefit Support 7’s work in the community. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the program ends at 6 p.m. at the Community Life Center, 19820 Scriber Lake Rd Suite #2, Lynnwood, WA 98036.

You can register here.