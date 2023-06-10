Support 7 receives donation of American flags

The Edmonds Peter Puget Chapter of the Daughters of The American Revolution recently donated American flags to the nonprofit organization Support 7.

The flags will be used to honor veterans at death scenes.

Founded in 1981, Lynnwood-based Support 7 is a team of trained volunteers that supports victims and survivors of trauma and crisis such as fires or crime. This team responds alongside local police and fire first responders to events in South Snohomish County. They hope to comfort bereaved families by being able to shroud their veteran loved one while awaiting next steps.

“Our appreciation to the Edmonds DAR, this is just another way Support 7 is now able to help make a traumatic, unexpected death a little more loving and reverent by being able to provide an American flag to cover a veteran loved one on scene as a symbol to the family,” said Shannon Sessions, executive director of Support 7.